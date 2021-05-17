Pashinyan congratulates Kazakh President on birthday

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his birthday, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mr. President,

Accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on your birthday.

I am sure that your rich experience of state activity, the political will and energy typical to you will continue bringing contribution to the future development of Kazakhstan, as well as to the utilization of the potential of the Armenian-Kazakh relations.

I always warmly remember our communication and I am looking forward to welcome you in Armenia in the future in accordance with the existing agreement.

Dear Mr. President,

I wish you good health, happiness and success in your activity”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan