Pashinyan discusses Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation with Kyrgyz President over phone

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Sadyr Japarov, President of Kyrgyzstan, member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Pashinyan considered impermissible the Azerbaijani encroachment against the sovereign territory of Armenia and highlighted the combination of the positions of CSTO partners aimed at solving the situation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan