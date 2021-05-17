Implementation of NK agreements has no alternative – Kremlin spox on Putin’s position

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that the implementation of the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan over the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh has no alternative, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, reports TASS.

“The President is convinced that the implementation of the trilateral agreements has no alternative, and now major efforts are being made to mitigate the tension and solve the situation in the border”, Peskov said.

He, however, couldn’t answer the question on whether Putin has received Armenian caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s letter on military assistance. Peskov stated that “all those issues have been repeatedly discussed during the bilateral talks”.

The Kremlin spokesperson noted that Russia is in constant touch with Armenia and Azerbaijan over the settlement of the situation around Nagorno Karabakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan