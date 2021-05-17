Arms dealer Davit Galstyan to be released from pre-trial detention

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Arms dealer Davit Galstyan will be released from jail as Judge Sergey Marabyan of the Court of Criminal Appeals approved his complaint against the extension of his pre-trial detention, his lawyer Armen Harutyunyan said.

Davit Galstyan, frequently referred to as Patron Davo (meaning Bullet Davo) by the media, is an arms dealer who previously served as advisor to the former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan.

He was jailed in February 2021.

Galstyan is accused in supplying the Armenian military with poor-quality artillery shells unfit for combat. The deal in question was made between Galstyan’s Mosston Engineering and the Armenian Defense Ministry in 2018.

Back in February, Galstyan denied wrongdoing and claimed that the supplies were actually done as required by the contract.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan