Tension, aggressiveness of Azeri troops grows at border with Armenia, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. A trend of growth in tension and aggressiveness of the Azerbaijani military is observed in some parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and Armenia is activating the response procedures envisaged under the CSTO and Armenia-Russia strategic system, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, posting the video from his speech at the security council meeting of May 17.

“After the session a trend of growth in tension and aggressiveness by the Azerbaijani forces is observed in some parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Besides internal security measures, Armenia is further activating the response procedures envisaged under the Collective Security Treaty and Armenian-Russian strategic system,” Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan