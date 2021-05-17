Efforts for restoring territorial integrity will be focused in political dimension, not military– says Artsakh president

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says the efforts aimed at restoring his country’s territorial integrity will be focused in the political, and not military dimension.

He made the remarks during a meeting with citizens in the Yeghtsahogh, Mets Shen, Hin Shen and Lisagor communities of the Shushi region, the Artsakh presidency said.

The security and social-economic challenges and problems were discussed.

“The president stressed that the Artsakh Defense Army and the Russian peacekeeping contingent are ensuring the security of the Artsakh people, and that the efforts aimed at restoring the territorial integrity of the Republic of Artsakh will be centered in the political dimension, and not military”, reads the news release.

Speaking about social-economic development, President Harutyunyan underscored that his government is focused on solving the issues of the strategically important communities and plans to implement several projects. He said soon the drinking water supply issue will be solved, and the asphalt reconstruction work of the roads linking the Goris-Stepanakert highway with the Mets Shen and Hin Shen communities will be launched. The housing stock is also under focus, with plans to build new homes as part of the projects of repopulation and providing young families with apartments – with support of the Hayastan fund.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan