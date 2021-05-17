19,249 vaccinations against COVID-19 administered so far, says Armenian health ministry

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Only 19,249 people took the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Armenia since the inoculation began on April 23, the health ministry said.

Armenia uses the AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and CoronaVac vaccines. The AstraZeneca and CoronaVac vaccine are available to all adults - including foreign nationals, willing to get it, while Sputnik V is limited only to at-risk under 54s, such as health workers and chronically ill persons.

Vaccination sites are available at polyclinics across the country, as well as mobile locations such as Yerevan’s Northern Avenue, Cascade, Vernissage, the park near Malibu café, Moscow Cinema, Yerevan 2800th anniversary park, Dalma Garden Mall and Megamall shopping centers, near the Yeritasardakan metro station, Gyumri city’s Vardanants plaza, Vanadzor’s Hayk plaza and near Dilijan City Hall.

