Armenian CDC reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY  17, ARMENPRESS.  The Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 220,927.

2377 tests were performed in one day.

445 people recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 208,899.

With 10 deaths in the past day, the death toll reached 4333. The COVID-19 comorbidity death toll stands at 1060.

As of May 17, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 6635. 

