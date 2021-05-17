Road condition
YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that roads are passable across Armenia.
The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 11:25 Armenian CDC reports 67 new cases of COVID-19
- 10:46 Road condition
- 10:29 At least 3 injured in earthquake in northeastern Iran
- 10:18 Armenia participating in ATMDubai 2021 travel and tourism trade show
- 10:13 US Secretary of State, French FM emphasize need for long-term political settlement to Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 10:08 Tokyo 2020: ‘I have one goal – to fight for gold’ – wrestler Armen Melikyan
- 09:38 Israeli air strikes target nine residences of Hamas commanders
- 05.15-16:02 Senator Cangini calls on Italian FM to react to Azeri incursion on Armenia
- 05.15-15:30 Azeri invasion of Armenia threatens regional stability – United States Congresswoman Jackie Speier
- 05.15-15:14 Azeri provocation against Armenia must end with withdrawal of troops - Italy’s Fdl party
- 05.15-14:14 Republicans, Homeland Party join forces for snap election
- 05.15-13:11 Armenian nuclear power plant put on 141-day halt for planned repair
- 05.15-13:01 Armenia “hopes” Azerbaijan will follow international calls to pull back troops and won't escalate situation - MFA
- 05.15-12:46 Canada “concerned” over Azeri military incursion into Armenia
- 05.15-11:09 Armenian CDC reports 282 new cases of COVID-19
- 05.15-11:07 Human Rights Defender seeks support in advancing concept of security zone around Syunik and Gegharkunik
- 05.15-10:27 Azeri troops still haven’t pulled back, talks expected to resume
- 05.15-09:28 European Stocks up - 14-05-21
- 05.15-09:27 US stocks up - 14-05-21
- 05.15-09:27 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-05-21
- 05.15-09:26 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 14-05-21
- 05.15-09:25 Oil Prices Up - 14-05-21
- 05.14-23:49 US expects Azerbaijan to pull back forces immediately
- 05.14-21:46 Armenia will take tough actions to stop Azerbaijan's aggression against its territory – Parliament
- 05.14-21:24 Armenia does not rule out forceful response to Azerbaijani provocation
20:29, 05.14.2021
Viewed 1635 times France ready to provide military assistance for solving the situation – Pashinyan
19:23, 05.13.2021
Viewed 1443 times Armenia applies to CSTO over Azerbaijani encroachment
23:49, 05.14.2021
Viewed 1280 times US expects Azerbaijan to pull back forces immediately
15:35, 05.10.2021
Viewed 1243 times Kim Kardashian says son Psalm “looks Armenian”
17:48, 05.13.2021
Viewed 1188 times Azerbaijani troops attempt to encroach on Armenia's sovereign territory, army prevents the attempt