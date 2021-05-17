At least 3 injured in earthquake in northeastern Iran

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. At least three people were injured after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit northeast Iran's Sankhast in North Khorasan Province, Head of Iran's Red Crescent Society’s Rescue and Relief Organization Mehdi Valipour said, IRNA reports.

He said that presently 11 rescue and relief teams of the RSC are in the region to assist the quake victims.

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale shook Sankhast 70 km southwest of Bojnourd, North Khorasan in northeastern Iran on Monday.