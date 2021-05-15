Senator Cangini calls on Italian FM to react to Azeri incursion on Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Senator Andrea Cangini from the Forza Italia party has called on the Italian foreign minister to react to Azerbaijan’s violation of the Armenian state border.

Cangini, a representative at NATO PA, said the incursion is another provocation by Turkey-backed Azerbaijan against the democratic and Christian Republic of Armenia.

“He who pretends not to see is making himself an accomplice and is feeding the danger of escalation," he added, calling on FM Luigi Di Maio to react for the protection of international law.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan