Armenian nuclear power plant put on 141-day halt for planned repair

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant halted operations for 141 days for a planned preventive repair as part of the modernization and lifecycle extension program.

The work is organized by Rosatom’s Rosatom Service.

The NPP said in a news release that the repair will take that long due to important final work for the modernization of the 2nd power unit.

The NPP’s chief engineer Artur Grigoryan said the preparations for the work were carried out in 2020, with all necessary inspections being completed.

120 specialists from Russia have arrived to carry out the work, with 350 other experts from Russia expected to be involved during this year.

