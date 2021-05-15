Armenia “hopes” Azerbaijan will follow international calls to pull back troops and won't escalate situation - MFA

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Armenia is resolute to take all actions to ensure its territorial integrity, and this has been relayed to partners in various arenas, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said over the international reaction to the Azeri incursion into Armenian territory.

“We once again underscore that the Azerbaijani [military] invaded into Armenia’s sovereign territory. We highly appreciate our international partners’ calls addressed to Azerbaijan on immediately pulling back its military units from Armenian territory. The Armenian foreign ministry hopes that the Azerbaijani side will follow these calls and won’t escalate the situation further.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan