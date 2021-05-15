Armenian CDC reports 282 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 282 new cases of COVID-19 recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 220,729.

3178 tests were performed in one day.

636 people recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 208,100.

With 13 deaths in the past day, the death toll reached 4301. The COVID-19 comorbidity death toll stands at 1058 (3 in the past 24 hours).

As of May 15, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 7257.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan