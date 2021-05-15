Azeri troops still haven’t pulled back, talks expected to resume

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that as of Saturday morning the Azeri military hasn’t fully withdrawn from Armenian territory after breaching into the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik on May 12 and 13.

“Despite the fact that as a result of the actions taken by Armenian military units the Azeri troops were forced to pull back from some areas, a part of them are still located in territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the Ministry of Defense said.

“The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia attach importance to the need of resolving the situation peacefully, but at the same time announce that infringements against the sovereign territories of Armenia are totally unacceptable and the Azerbaijani side must pull back to its original positions without pre-conditions,” it said, adding that the Armenian army has full control over the lines of communication and “the entire terrain where the Azeri military tried to advance, as well as the Azeri troops themselves.”

“It is expected that the negotiations which started on May 12 for the peaceful resolution of the issue would continue today,” the defense ministry said, warning against online disinformation over the matter and urging to follow official news only.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan