LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-05-21

LONDON, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 May:

The price of aluminum down by 1.20% to $2462.50, copper price down by 2.91% to $10239.50, lead price down by 2.68% to $2162.50, nickel price down by 2.84% to $17433.00, tin price down by 1.84% to $29280.00, zinc price down by 1.93% to $2940.50, molybdenum price up by 3.10% to $29321.00, cobalt price stood at $44635.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.