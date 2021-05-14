Armenia does not rule out forceful response to Azerbaijani provocation

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. By applying to the CSTO, Armenia has launched a military-political mechanism which envisages both political and military-political solutions with use of force, ARMENPRESS reports caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the extraordinary parliament session.

''Since our analysis showed that, in all probability, we deal with provoking a large-scale conflict, a decision was made not to take local measures, but to launch the military-political security mechanism, because in case of local clashes, it would be very difficult in the future to substantiate who started firing, who was located where and where should be located’’, Pashinyan said.

‘’We have launched a military-political security mechanism, which envisages both political and military-political solution, including with use of force’’, Pashinyan concluded.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this action is intolerable for Armenia, as it is an encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia.

So far, neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani side have used any weapon. The number of Azerbaijani soldiers in the territory of Armenia is about 250.

Armenia has officialy applied to the CSTO for launching procedures in line with the Collective Security Treaty. Pashinyan has also sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking for military assistance in line wit Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance of 1997. French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that the issue should be solved in the sidelines of the UNSC, expressing readiness to provide military assistance to the international efforts aimed at solving the situation.