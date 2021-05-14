Azerbaijan aims to provoke armed conflict in Armenian territory – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The goal of Azerbaijan is provoking armed conflict in the territory of Armenia and it’s not about a local area or hill, ARMENPRESS reports caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the National Assembly extraordinary session.

''On May 12 early in the morning some groups of the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed the Armenian state border and tried to strengthen positions in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. The Armenian armed forces carried out tactical preventive measures without use of weapons and stopped the Azerbaijanis in different depths inside Armenia'', Pashinyan reminded.

''Our position has been unequivocal. The goal of Azerbaijan is provoking armed conflict in the territory of Armenia. I mean this is not a local action for one hill, mountain or coordinate'', Pashinyan said, noting that there are a number of evidences of that.

He also reminded Aliyev's announcements over the so-called ''Zangezur corridor''. Pashinyan also recorded that Sev Lake is located in the narrowest section of Armenia's southern part, where the distance between the eastern and western borders of Armenia is the shortest.

''Based on those facts and analizing the situation, we have made a decision to put into action the military-political mechanisms of the security system of Armenia'', Pashinyan said.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this action is intolerable for Armenia, as it is an encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia.

So far, neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani side have used any weapon. The number of Azerbaijani soldiers in the territory of Armenia is about 250.

Armenia has officialy applied to the CSTO for launching procedures in line with the Collective Security Treaty. Pashinyan has also sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking for military assistance in line wit Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance of 1997. French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that the issue should be solved in the sidelines of the UNSC, expressing readiness to provide military assistance to the international efforts aimed at solving the situation.