Extraordinary session kicks off at the Armenian parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia has kicked off.

ARMENPRESS reports the session has been initiated by ''Propserous Armenia'' Party aimed at addressing the crisis situation in Syunik, Gegharkunik and Vayots Dzor Provinces.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this action is intolerable for Armenia, as it is an encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia.

So far, neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani side have used any weapon. The number of Azerbaijani soldiers in the territory of Armenia is about 250.