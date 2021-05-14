Armenian Defense MInister presents to CSTO Gen – Sec situation in Syunik Province

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan held a telephone conversation with CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan presented in detail the situation in Syunik Province created as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation and the actions taken by the Armenian side. Emphasizing the importance of settling the issue peacefully, Vagharshak Harutyunyan assessed such provocations against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia as inadmissible, noting that such actions significantly jeopardize the fragile peace, threatening also the regional security. The Defense Minister of Armenia also informed that the Republic of Armenia has officially applied to the CSTO over the situation.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Stanislav Zas held a phone conversation also on May 13, following which the CSTO press service issued a press release, saying, '' The CSTO is closely following the development of the situation in the border regions of the Syunik region of Armenia. As the situation develops, if necessary, actions will be taken under the provisions of the Collective Security Treaty and the CSTO Charter’'.