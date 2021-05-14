Senior Russian lawmaker says provocations on Armenian-Azerbaijani border must be prevented

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Chair of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Viktor Bondarev hopes the negotiation potential of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be used effectively over the situation of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“I would like to note that Russia has repeatedly stated (and has proved its remarks with action) that our task is to solve the conflict between our neighbors through peaceful means. In order to contribute to the peaceful dialogue we have always tried to engage also the international organizations, such as the CSTO. I hope that this Organization’s negotiation potential will be effectively used in such situation”, Bondarev told TASS.

He is confident that the Russian peacekeeping mediation will prevent the escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

According to him, the current situation in Armenia’s Syunik province is explained by the fact that the relations of the two countries, which have been at war recently, are not so settled.

“The important is that such incidents (border violation) do not happen again, do not continue, and are solved peacefully as soon as possible (with quick withdrawal of the troops) so that the ceasefire regime will be fully observed. Such provocations must be prevented. And this is not a military-political, but rather a political issue”, he said.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. The Azerbaijani forces also advanced in some sections of the border in Gegharkunik province.

So far, neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani side have used any weapon. The number of Azerbaijani soldiers in the territory of Armenia is about 250.

Armenia has officially applied to the CSTO over the Azerbaijani incursion into its sovereign territory.

