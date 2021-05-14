Armenian military controls entire terrain and servicemen in areas of Azeri incursion – Defense Minister tells Shoygu

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian caretaker Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu held a phone conversation on May 14.

“The defense ministers of the strategic ally countries discussed the situation in the Syunik Province. Vagharshak Harutyunyan presented to his Russian counterpart the Armenian side’s actions in this situation, noting that in all areas where the Azerbaijani [troops] have invaded, including in Sev Lake, the entire terrain, the servicemen and the roads are under the complete control of the Armenian army,” the Armenian defense ministry said in a news release.

Attaching importance to the need for a peaceful resolution to the situation, at the same time Harutyunyan considered inadmissible any encroachment against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Harutyunyan and Shoygu also discussed a number of issues related to the Armenian-Russian military cooperation, the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh and regional security.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan