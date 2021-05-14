Armenian Parliament to convene emergency meeting to discuss border situation

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament will convene an emergency session today at 18:00.

The Parliament’s Council approved the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction’s proposal to convene an emergency session to discuss the ongoing situation in Armenia’s Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. The Azerbaijani forces also advanced in some sections of the border in Gegharkunik province.

So far, neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani side have used any weapon. The number of Azerbaijani soldiers in the territory of Armenia is about 250.

Armenia has officially applied to the CSTO over the Azerbaijani incursion into its sovereign territory.

