Armenian caretaker defense minister, Commander of Russian Southern Military District discuss situation in Syunik

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker defense minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan received today Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Alexander Dvornikov who arrived in Armenia on a working visit (the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia is under the jurisdiction of the Southern Military District), the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the current situation in Armenia’s Syunik province and its solution ways, as well as the reforms launched in the Armenian Armed Forces were discussed. The sides also touched upon regional security-related issues.

The officials highly valued the level of the bilateral military cooperation and expressed confidence that the outlined programs will be implemented on time and in full scale.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan