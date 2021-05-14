Armenia expects support of allies if talks fail – deputy PM

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. There are no final results yet amid ongoing negotiations with the Azerbaijani side regarding the territory near Lake Sev in Syunik Province, caretaker Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan told reporters when asked on updates from the talks.

“We don’t have final results at this phase. I am sure that anyhow we will reach a resolution, because it is clear that the Azerbaijani armed forces have breached into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia,” Avinyan said, adding that Armenia wants to resolve the situation peacefully and is ready to hold discussions calmly. “But nevertheless we must be ready for potential bad developments and be ready to defend our sovereign territory, and we expect the support of our allies in the event of such a bad scenario. But I hope that there won’t be any bad scenario and that all issues will be solved through negotiations,” Avinyan said.

On May 12, Azeri military units breached the Armenian state border in an attempt to seize the area of the Sev Lake in Syunik Province. Azeri military formations advanced into the Gegharkunik Province as well. A total of 250 Azeri troops are illegally deployed inside Armenian territory.

PM Pashinyan called the Azeri actions a pre-planned provocation and infringement on Armenian sovereignty.

Armenia applied to the CSTO to initiate Article 2.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan