Armenia officially sends application to CSTO – deputy PM

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has officially sent the application to the CSTO regarding the Azerbaijani military’s border infringement against Armenia’s state border in the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik, the caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan told reporters.

“The application has officially been sent. There is a three-day term, the defense ministry and the foreign ministry will notify on the procedure,” he said.

Avinyan says the Azeri side is showing fake maps. “In fact, the Azeri border troops advanced based on these maps. But nevertheless the Azeri side confirms its efforts aimed at a peaceful solution. According to them, they aren’t taking any actions and don’t want to take action to further deepen the tension,” Avinyan said, stressing however that the Armenian side is ready for all potential developments.

On May 12, Azeri military units breached the Armenian state border in an attempt to seize the area of the Sev Lake in Syunik Province. Azeri military formations advanced into the Gegharkunik Province as well. A total of 250 Azeri troops are illegally deployed inside Armenian territory.

PM Pashinyan called the Azeri actions a pre-planned provocation and infringement on Armenian sovereignty.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan