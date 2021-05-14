Azerbaijani forces’ criminal presence in Armenia’s sovereign territory grossly violates border residents’ rights–Tatoyan

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and his Office staffers have carried out fact-finding works in Syunik province early morning, in connection with the illegal presence of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the territory of Sev Lake.

“The visit has been conducted together with the Goris community leader, during which discussions were held with the civilians and the servicemen.

The Ombudsman got acquainted with the situation in the territory adjacent to the Sev Lake. It turned out that the Azerbaijani armed forces, citing some obviously fake map, have violated Armenia’s territorial integrity and have illegally advanced to Armenia’s borders, in particular, to the territory of Sev Lake and to civilian settlements from that territory. Such actions of the Azerbaijani servicemen grossly violate the rights of the Armenian border residents and aim at intimidating the people. On the first day, on May 12, they already threatened the shepherd of Verishen with a weapon.

The Ombudsman clearly records that the presence of Azerbaijani servicemen grossly violates the international human rights demands and deprives the Armenian citizens of the opportunity to engage in cattle breading which serves as their only source of income, to use the lands, creates a real danger to the availability of irrigation and drinking water for the locals, to their life and security.

Such illegal act of the Azerbaijani armed forces once again proves the absolute necessity of the Ombudsman’s proposal to create a security zone which will enable to guarantee the rights and peaceful life of the border residents of Armenia, the people’s physical and psychological impunity.

The Ombudsman talked to the on-duty officers and soldiers, discussed issues relating to their service.

The results of the visit will be summed up, and actions aimed at protecting the rights of Armenia’s border residents will be taken”, the Ombudsman’s Office said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan