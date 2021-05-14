Armenia’s caretaker FM, CSTO Secretary General discuss solution of border situation

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian held a telephone conversation today with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The officials continued discussing the current situation on Armenia’s state border and the actions aimed at solving it.

Ara Aivazian told the CSTO chief that letters on behalf of the Armenian caretaker prime minister have been sent to the President of Tajikistan, who chairs the CSTO Collective Security Council, as well as to the members of this Council, requesting to start consultations as envisaged by Article 2 of the Collective Security Treaty.

The Armenian caretaker FM and the CSTO Secretary General also exchanged views on the future processes envisaged by the respective procedures.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. The Azerbaijani forces also advanced in some sections of the border in Gegharkunik province.

So far, neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani sides have used any weapon. The number of Azerbaijani soldiers in the territory of Armenia is about 250.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan