If Azerbaijan fails to pull back troops, Armenia has legitimate right to use force – opposition LHK

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) leader Edmon Marukyan says the Armenian government’s actions over the border incident are correct at this moment, at the same time if the negotiations fail Armenia has the legitimate right to use force to defend itself.

“Clearly this is a crisis situation, by breaching the Armenian state border the Azerbaijani side violated our state’s legislation and territorial integrity and is now located somewhere it shouldn’t be located,” Marukyan said at a press briefing.

Marukyan says there could’ve been two directions of actions for the Armenian authorities. “First would've been to attempt to prevent and deliver a strike during the breach. However, the situation is such that the Azeri troops breached the border, positioned themselves and then only got detected.” Negotiations began after the Azeri incursion was detected.

“I think the Armenian side has the legitimate right to use all levers it has, including force if Azerbaijan doesn’t pull back as a result of talks. However, the negotiations and actions which are now underway are correct, all measures must be exhausted to resort to the use of force. However, there is hope that the Azerbaijani side will pull back as a result of negotiations,” Marukyan said.

Marukyan says the government’s decision to apply to the CSTO was correct because a new escalation is maturing at the Armenian border.

He warned all political forces not to use the crisis for political goals. “If the enemy is infringing on our borders, that border isn’t the border of the [ruling party], it’s not Pashinyan’s border, it is the border of the Republic of Armenia, our border, and all of us must stand united and protect this border, if it’s a matter of negotiations, negotiate, if it’s a matter of fighting, fight,” he said.

On May 12, Azeri military units breached the Armenian state border in an attempt to seize the area of the Sev Lake in Syunik Province. Azeri military formations advanced into the Gegharkunik Province as well. A total of 250 Azeri troops are illegally deployed inside Armenian territory.

PM Pashinyan called the Azeri actions a pre-planned provocation and infringement on Armenian sovereignty. Armenia officially applied to the CSTO to initiate the mutual-defense mechanisms.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan