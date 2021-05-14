Putin to convene security council meeting over Azerbaijan’s incursion into Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. During the latest phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not discuss the issue of Russia’s help regarding the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“No, Pashinyan didn’t ask for help,” Peskov said. “Of course, the Armenian side expressed extreme concern over the situation at the border. President Putin shared this concern. And President Putin put special emphasis on the necessity for implementing all terms of the trilateral agreements. First of all the term which states about the need for a ceasefire”.

Peskov said President Putin will convene a consultation with permanent members of the security council, and will also hold other meetings and consultations.

On May 12, Azeri military units breached the Armenian state border in an attempt to seize the area of the Sev Lake in Syunik Province. Azeri military formations advanced into the Gegharkunik Province as well. A total of 250 Azeri troops are illegally deployed inside Armenian territory.

PM Pashinyan called the Azeri actions a pre-planned provocation and infringement on Armenian sovereignty. Armenia officially applied to the CSTO to initiate the mutual-defense mechanisms.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan