‘Armenia still facing aggression from Azerbaijan’ – SGP Chairman on border situation in Syunik

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Reformed Political Party (SGP) of the Netherlands, MP Kees van der Staaij has commented on Azerbaijan’s actions on the Armenian border.

In a Twitter post he called on the international community to stop the Azerbaijani violence.

“Armenia is still facing an aggression from Azerbaijan. It’s highly concerning. The international community must make more efforts to stop this violence”, Kees van der Staaij said.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. The Azerbaijani forces also advanced in some sections of the border in Gegharkunik province.

So far, neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani side have used any weapon. The number of Azerbaijani soldiers in the territory of Armenia is about 250.

