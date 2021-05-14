“Democracies must stand with Armenia” – Canadian senator Leo Housakos on Azeri border breach

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Canadian senator Leo Housakos has labeled the Azeri actions at the border with Armenia as dangerous and aggressive. In a statement on Twitter, Housakos called on democracies to stand with Armenia.

“The violation of Armenia’s sovereign territory by Azerbaijani troops is a dangerous and illegal act of aggression that underscores the sustained threat that the Armenian people continue to face. Democracies must stand with Armenia”, he tweeted.

On May 12, the Azeri military breached the Armenian state border in the Syunik border and advanced towards the Sev Lake. Azeri troops breached the border in some parts of the Gegharkunik province as well. Over 250 of the Azeri troops are illegally located in Armenian territory.