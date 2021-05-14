Dry port project under discussion in Gyumri

GYUMRI, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Governor of Armenia’s Shirak Province says the Ministry of Economy is developing projects in order to attract investments to his province.

“We are now very actively working with the economy minister, who’s given a lot of interesting promises regarding investments,” Governor Hovhannes Harutyunyan said at a press briefing.

According to Harutyunyan, a project on developing a dry port in Gyumri is currently under consideration. The governor says Gyumri’s airport and railway make it the best option for having a dry port there.

