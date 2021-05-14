'Trudeau government must speak up to defend territorial integrity of Armenia' – MP Michael Chong

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Canada Michael Chong has expressed his concerns over the ongoing developments on Armenia’s borders.

“Concerned about reports of Azerbaijani troops crossing into Armenia. Having approved arms exports that upset the balance of power in Nagorno Karabakh war, the Trudeau government must speak up to defend the territorial integrity of Armenia”, Mr. Chong said on Twitter.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this action is intolerable for Armenia, as it is an encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia.

So far, neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani side have used any weapon. The number of Azerbaijani soldiers in the territory of Armenia is about 250.