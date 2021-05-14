LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-05-21

LONDON, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 May:

The price of aluminum down by 2.83% to $2492.50, copper price up by 0.12% to $10546.00, lead price down by 0.63% to $2222.00, nickel price down by 0.18% to $17942.00, tin price down by 0.28% to $29830.00, zinc price down by 0.70% to $2998.50, molybdenum price up by 3.78% to $28440.00, cobalt price stood at $44635.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.

