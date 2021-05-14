Macron addresses Armenian people in Armenian language

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. French President Emanuel Macron made a post in Armenian on his Facebook page after a telephone conversation with caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

‘’The Azerbaijani armed forces have invaded the Armenian territories. They must immediately withdraw. I once again tell the Armenian people – France is stands with Armenia and will continue doing so’’, ARMENPRESS reports the French President wrote.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this action is intolerable for Armenia, as it is an encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia.

So far, neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani side have used any weapon. The number of Azerbaijani soldiers in the territory of Armenia is about 250.