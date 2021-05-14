France calls for UNSC-mediated solution to situation in Armenia-Azerbaijan border - Élysée Palace

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Élysée Palace has issued a statement over the conversation between caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of France Emmanuel Macron, saying that for the restoration of stability and security in the region, the situation can be solved through the UNSC.

ARMENPRESS reports, the Élysée Palace particularly emphasized, ''Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France's committment to the territorial integrity of teh Republic of Armenia and emphasized the urgent necessity to withdraw the Azerbaijani armed forces from the soverign territory of Armenia’'.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this action is intolerable for Armenia, as it is an encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia.

So far, neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani side have used any weapon. The number of Azerbaijani soldiers in the territory of Armenia is about 250.