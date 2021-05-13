Armenian FM informs US diplomat about Azerbaijani provocations

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian had a telephone conversation with Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the conversation was focused on the regional security and stability. Ara Ayvazian presented detailed information to his interlocutor about the provocative actions by the Azerbaijani armed units in the sovereign territory of Armenia. The caretaker Foreign Minister of Armenia emphasized the inadmissibility of the Azerbaijani provocative actions against the territorial integrity of Armenia.

Ara Ayvazian noted that international tolerance towards the encroachment on Armenian sovereignty is pregnant with the threat of destabilization of the region.