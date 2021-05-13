Armenian FM, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office assess Azerbaijan's actions serious security challenge

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian held a phone conversation with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde on May 13. The conversation was focused on the situation at Armenia’s bordering territories.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Ara Ayvazian presented to Ann Linde the situation in Syunik Province resulted by the actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, assessing inadmissible the attempts of encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia in violation of the international law.

The Armenian caretaker FM and the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office shared the opinion that such actions pose a serious threat for the region's security and peace. In this context, Ara Ayvazian noted that those actions of Azerbaijan against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of an OSCE participant state and the threats that preceded them are a direct result of the inadequate response by the international community to the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh last September and the extremely aggressive behavior of Azerbaijan following that.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to take joint and practical efforts for ensuring security, peace and stability on the OSCE zone.