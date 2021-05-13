Armenian FM, CSTO Gen.-Sec. discuss CSTO actions in case of encroachment on Armenian territory

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian held a telephone conversation with Secretary-General of the CSTO Stanislav Zas, during which Ayvazian presented to Zas the situation created as a result of the recent incident on the Armenian border on May 12.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, Ara Ayvazian assessed inadmissible the encroachment attempt by Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of CSTO member-state Armenia, noting that it's a serious challenge for the regional security and stability.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the application of CSTO tools in similar cases.