Security and inviolability of borders non bargainable – President's Administration

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian assesses the situation in Syunik as extremely worrying, and highlights the soonest solution to the incident, ARMENPRESS reports, reads the statement issues by the President's Office.

"It is urgent to take all necessary measures to unconditionally protect the interests and security of the Republic of Armenia, the citizen of the Republic of Armenia."

The President and the President's Office is in constant contact with the relevant state bodies. Information is also received directly from Syunik Province.

The President's position is that the security of the country and the inviolability of the borders are non bargainable, any encroachment on them is condemnable; they must be responded clearly and resolutely, as well as an international reaction is necessary. "The Azerbaijani side bears all the responsibility for further aggravation of the situation and disruption of the already sensitive situation in the region," the statement said.