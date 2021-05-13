Lithuanian FM assures EU will take practical steps over Azerbaijan’s actions in Armenia’s Syunik province

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis during his official visit to Lithuania.

“In addition to the discussion of bilateral relations, I have informed the minister about yesterday’s border encroachment carried out by Azerbaijan, and in response Mr. Landsbergis expressed his deep concerns over the border situation and assured that the European Union will take practical steps on this matter”, Mirzoyan said on Facebook.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this action is intolerable for Armenia, as it is an encroachment against the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan