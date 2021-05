Armenia’s caretaker economy minister vaccinated against COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan has been vaccinated against COVID-19 together with his parents and brother.

Kerobyan has received the AstraZeneca shot against coronavirus.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have launched in Armenia from April 13. Armenia has been supplied with Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac vaccines. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, his wife, deputies and other officials have also been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan