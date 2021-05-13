“Armenia” airline to start new regular flights to Egypt’s Hurghada next month

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. “Armenia” airline will start operating new regular flights from Yerevan to Hurghada and vice versa from June 12, the deputy director of the airline Gevorg Khachatryan said.

“The flights will be carried out once a week, gradually raising the frequency to 4. The presentation of the flight, as well as that of another project by us – “Armenian tours”, will take place on May 14. The airline will offer full tour packages though its subsidiary”, he added.

