Armenia to buy tularemia vaccine from Russia

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Health Ministry will buy tularemia vaccine from the Russian Microgen pharmaceutical company.

The decision was adopted at the Cabinet meeting.

The Armenian national vaccination program envisages vaccinations against tularemia particularly for people of military conscription age.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








