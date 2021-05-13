Armenia reports 267 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. 267 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 220,217, the ministry of healthcare reports.

674 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 206,752.

The death toll has risen to 4291 (19 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

3723 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 12.

The number of active cases is 8124.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease stands at 1050.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan