Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 May

Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss situation in locations of Russian peacekeepers

Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss situation in locations of Russian peacekeepers

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and Armenian Defense MInister Vagharshak Harutyunyan  held a phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in the locations of the Russian peacekeepers, ARMENPRESS reports Russian Defense Ministry informed.

The sides also discussed other issues of bilateral interest.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration