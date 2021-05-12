Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss situation in locations of Russian peacekeepers
YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and Armenian Defense MInister Vagharshak Harutyunyan held a phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in the locations of the Russian peacekeepers, ARMENPRESS reports Russian Defense Ministry informed.
The sides also discussed other issues of bilateral interest.
