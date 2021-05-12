Nikol Pashinyan condemns Azerbaijani efforts to violate trilateral agreements

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili is in Armenia on an official visit.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the Georgian PM has arrived at Baghramyan 26, where caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met him.

Nikol Pashinyan, Irakli Garibashvili Irakli Garibashvili, Nikol Pashinyan Irakli Garibashvili, Nikol Pashinyan Irakli Garibashvili, Nikol Pashinyan Irakli Garibashvili, Nikol Pashinyan Irakli Garibashvili, Nikol Pashinyan Irakli Garibashvili, Nikol Pashinyan Irakli Garibashvili, Nikol Pashinyan Irakli Garibashvili, Nikol Pashinyan Nikol Pashinyan Irakli Garibashvili Irakli Garibashvili, Nikol Pashinyan Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan

Following the official welcoming ceremony, Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili had a private conversation.

Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech,

‘’Honorable Prime Minister of the Republic of Georgia,

Dear Irakli,

I welcome you in Armenia.

In the recent period our high-level interactions had slowed down due to the coronavirus. I am glad now we resume our high-level mutual visits. We have a broad agenda of bilateral relations, from transport infrastructures to energy and communications. Of course, fight against coronavirus is also an important issue on our bilateral agenda.

The political relations between our countries have traditionally been warm and based on the historical friendship and fraternity between our peoples and countries. I think the regional situation is also on our agenda and we should discuss issues referring to it and its prospects, try to combine our perceptions. And of course, our countries and peoples should assist each other for ensuring the welfare and development of our countries.

I once again welcome you and I am confident today we will hold effective talks''.

Irakli Garibashvili thanked for the warm reception and said,

''Mr. Prime Minister,

It's a great honor for me to meet with you. You recalled the coronavirus pandemic, we touched all the countries and peoples. Despite that, I arrived here and was received with great respect. As it's known, there are friendly relations between our peoples. Our relations and friendship date back centuries ago and we are interested in peace, stability and development in Armenia and the entire region. You also talked about our today's agenda. We should discuss how to develop our trade-economic and cultural relations, issues such as transport and logistics. These issues will bring us further closer, of course, also from the regional point of view.

I once again reiterate that being here is a great honor for me. I am confident our meeting will be effective. Thank you''.

Following the private conversation between Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili, an expanded-format meeting between the governmental delegations of the two countries took place.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that during the private conversation they discussed issues of regional security and in that context exchanged views on the situation created in Syunik Province today. The sides emphasized that both Armenia and Georgia are interested in regional peace and stability, which is important for the development pf cooperation. In this context, Nikol Pashinyan condemned the Azerbaijani attempts to violate the trilateral declarations of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

In the context of fostering trade and economic relations, the sides highlighted the development of transport communications, including railway infrastructures. The sides assessed the Armenia-Georgia-Bulgaria-Greece-Iran five-sided cooperation as promising.