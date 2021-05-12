Georgia convinced elections in Armenia will be held open and transparent – PM Garibashvili

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Georgia is convinced that the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held open and transparent, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in Yerevan during a joint press conference with Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“Armenia’s stability and democratic development are highly important for Georgia and the entire region. We are convinced that the early parliamentary elections will be held open and transparent, and the Armenian people will once more show to the world their commitment to the democracy principles”, the Georgian PM said.

During the meeting with Pashinyan, the sides expressed readiness to continue the meetings, maintain the dynamics of the high-level mutual visits and contribute to the cooperation between different ministries.

Armenia will hold snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

