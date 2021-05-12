Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 May

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-05-21

YEREVAN, 12 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 522.27 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.31 drams to 633.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.03 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.34 drams to 738.12 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 180.53 drams to 30713.09 drams. Silver price down by 4.13 drams to 461.43 drams. Platinum price down by 698.31 drams to 20569.43 drams.

 

 








